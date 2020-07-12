From my seat at the intersection of innovation and business creation, it’s been fascinating to watch our state’s small business operators make seemingly temporary decisions about how they’ll navigate the shift from physical to virtual experiences.
I’d go as far as to say that those who didn’t consider expanding to meet a digital-first market are setting up for an inevitable demise.
Last year, I began making investments out of a small venture fund, The Murphy Vision Fund. We quickly became one of the state’s most active investors, co-investing on every deal with Invest Nebraska, out of the state’s Department of Economic Development.
But as the pandemic began to shutter small businesses — many of which were customers of our investment companies — my mindset as an emerging fund manager became especially anxious. The world had tilted on its head, and I feared our investment portfolio would as well.
Small businesses and venture-backed startups across the globe were closing as a result of the pandemic-created hardships. A memo titled “Coronavirus: The Black Swan of 2020” by Sequoia Capital ripped through the venture capital community like a wildfire. Yet our youngest Nebraska startups were meeting their pre-virus growth goals.
Surprisingly as the first- and second-quarter financials came through, my anxiety eased tremendously. These startups are performing well. Naturally, some have a bit of flattened revenue, but all-in-all, the portfolio was still growing and growing at an impressive clip nonetheless.
What was happening? How could I make sense of this exception to what appeared to be a national economic-downturn rule?
The answer lies in how these startups started. The problems they set out to solve were bad before the pandemic and even became even more painful for their customers.
Customers — regardless of who they are — have pains or problems they must solve in their day-to-day roles. This is true of individuals working in a business or consumers making personal decisions. That’s the secret behind every great company: It exists to be a problem-solver for customers.
Entrepreneurs identify and deeply understand these nagging problems. It’s then and only then that they create solutions around those challenges, which unlock productivity, additional revenue, peaceful mindsets and more for their customers. In the startup community, founders strive to create aspirin to problems, not vitamins.
Two examples from our Murphy Fund portfolio:
1. HerHeadquarters: A former small business owner herself, Carina Glover learned firsthand just how hard it was to find quality, reliable partners for brand projects. So she built the solution. Glover made HerHeadquarters, a platform for female business owners to quickly and meaningfully establish brand partnerships that elevate their businesses.
Fashion designers, photographers, publicists and more are flocking to HerHeadquarters so they can find the partners that set them apart in new business pitches. Since March, Carina doubled the number of female entrepreneurs leveraging HerHeadquarters to find quality colleagues and project partners. Last week, she hosted the Power Player’s virtual conference for her hundreds of female entrepreneurs across the country. Speakers included CEOs from ThirdLove, The Honey Pot and more. The theme: Partnerships propel your success.
2. Event Vesta. Another Nebraska-based startup solving a problem that was painful before but became crippling as more Omahans sheltered in place. You see, this startup was built to help better promote events to more engaged audiences. Then COVID hit. Small businesses, restaurants and event organizers scrambled to figure out how to survive without foot traffic.
Vesta’s CEO Andrew Prystai spent March and April working closely with the event organizers and small business owners helping them quickly pivot in-store specials and in-person events to digital experiences. His team helped 120 restaurants join the platform and effectively promote their specials for takeout Tuesday. They offered how-to guides on pivoting to digital-first marketing. Vesta has seen triple the engagement since March and has not lost a single customer.
The lesson: Create useful companies that solve worthy problems.
And there are myriad problems to be solved now.
Entrepreneurs who rise start today will prove to have vision and resilience that will be hard to match.
Erica Wassinger is the lead at the Startup Collaborative, a program of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. She and co-founder Nathan Preheim recently launched Proven Ventures to capitalize Nebraska entrepreneurs.
