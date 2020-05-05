The writer is CEO of Growth Energy, a national trade association representing supporters and producers of ethanol.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to send shockwaves throughout the rural economy, our agriculture sector is facing unprecedented challenges. Planting is heading into full swing, and we need to protect our ag economy and supply chain now more than ever. America is counting on states like Iowa and Nebraska to ensure an uninterrupted harvest of essential food, fiber and fuel.
Unfortunately, there are some oil state politicians taking advantage of the crisis in an attempt to undermine one of the most critical links in the agricultural supply chain — the biofuels industry.
Five governors recently sent a letter to the Trump administration on behalf of oil companies seeking to severely undercut the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). Right now, ethanol plants across the Heartland are shuttering, and production has been slashed in half due to the significant drop in fuel demand.
Now, oil companies want to use the pandemic to skirt their blending obligations.
The Trump administration is already promising billions in aid to the oil industry, but biofuel plants have been among the hardest hit by today’s unstable fuel market, and they deserve equal consideration. With gasoline demand down 46%, half of U.S. ethanol production is offline. In recent days, two ADM plants in Columbus, Nebraska, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, announced they will go offline, creating economic uncertainty for hundreds of local workers and suppliers. We must see steady leadership through this crisis and provide stability for rural communities at risk of being left behind.
Thankfully, while some politicians attempt to eradicate homegrown fuels, we’ve seen a different approach from our local leaders focused on building up the rural economy. After the U.S. Department of Agriculture neglected to offer any support for biofuels in a $19 billion relief package, several corn belt leaders including Govs. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Tim Walz of Minnesota, and Laura Kelly of Kansas sent letters to the USDA calling for additional support for biofuel workers and the rural communities that depend on these plants.
The five governors also condemned anti-RFS efforts by the oil lobby, noting that using “this global pandemic as an excuse to undercut the RFS is not just illegal; it would also sever the economic lifeline that renewable fuels provide for farmers, workers and rural communities across the Midwest.”
This is the type of leadership rural communities greatly appreciate at this time, and I hope this administration is listening.
It’s important to remember that 40% of our corn crop goes into ethanol production, a vital market for farmers across the Heartland. Not only do these plants produce clean energy; they also provide sanitizer, animal feed and carbon dioxide for meatpacking and water treatment. Any interruption creates a massive ripple effect across the rural economy.
Rural America is used to challenging times — we are ready to do our part to continue feeding and fueling the world. But to succeed in that mission, policymakers need to keep our supply chains intact and our ethanol facilities viable.
