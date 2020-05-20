Who wants Pete Ricketts’ job right now, or that of any governor?
They are on the front line of a crisis that carries a harsh reality: Many residents of their states will die of a viral contagion against which no one has immunity. They had to decide the right approach for their state, try to get their own supplies, manage messaging amid mixed signals from Washington and now must adjust as the population grows impatient and their budget tanks.
It would be impossible for anyone to navigate this without criticism and, in the final analysis, without making some mistakes.
Some constituents want governors to establish policies that save nearly every life. That’s not possible. Others want them to let commerce resume as it was in early March. That’s not responsible.
Beyond the overarching approach, the coronavirus crisis brings myriad issues that emerge by the week.
Ricketts has done a pretty good job so far. Perfect? Again, who could be?
At the high level, the governor has followed plans developed in partnership with recognized international experts on epidemiology, whom we are extremely fortunate to have at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Ricketts sought their counsel and listened.
He’s stuck with that, seeking a middle ground, even as the economic damage of two months of shutdown compounds the urgency to allow more commerce. After initial steps May 4, including allowing routine medical care, haircuts, religious services and limited restaurant service, last week he urged Nebraskans to be patient for more as the state awaits data on whether COVID-19 infections jump.
Ricketts has communicated very well, doing daily live updates and taking questions from reporters with patience and even good humor. Critically, he has consistently conveyed the goal of the Nebraska plan: To prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed, from being like New York or Italy. He has hammered home the need for social distancing, limited travel and shopping.
That has worked, at least so far. Despite the hot spots mainly in meatpacking locales, it’s difficult to see how the state would be in a better place now had Ricketts issued a stay-at-home order, which would have created backlash.
Has Ricketts been stubborn on some points, such as not releasing positive test results tied directly to packing plants? Yes.
Was Nebraska, like other states, caught off guard and behind the curve on outbreaks in packing plant towns? Yes, and Ricketts has been soft on the meatpacking companies.
Did he jump at the TestNebraska program and issue a $27 million no-bid contract without adequately vetting what we were getting? Yes.
Has he played with fire by not testing state inmates, knowing that prisons elsewhere have been hotbeds of the disease. Yes.
We can acknowledge these concerns and still recognize what’s been good leadership in unprecedented and almost unfathomably difficult circumstances.
The World-Herald made a Freedom of Information Act request of some UNMC correspondence with Ricketts about the state’s plan. The materials disclosed provided little insight, but did include an April 4 text exchange between Ricketts and Chris Kratochovil, associate vice chancellor for clinical research.
The governor sent Kratochovil a phone photo of a World-Herald guest essay that urged society to be diligent in watching for child abuse as people stayed home.
Ricketts texted, “Why stay at home orders have their own costs to health.”
Kratochovil replied, “No argument here. No good answers. Just trying to find the best bad answer.”
