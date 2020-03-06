Time is slipping away at the Nebraska Legislature during this 60-day “short session,” and lawmakers so far have failed to reach agreement on crucial decisions on tax policy and business incentives. But failure on these issues is not an option. Nebraska lawmakers need to wake up to their duties, stop their endless bickering and reach constructive compromise on both those issues.
Nebraskans cannot afford for our lawmakers to fail the state on these important matters.
Speaker Jim Scheer needs to assert himself strongly to get this done. So do relevant committee leaders and bill sponsors. Individual lawmakers need to throw off the straightjackets placed them on them by special-interest lobbying and demonstrate the needed independence of mind and flexibility to reach final agreement.
The demands for action on the property tax issue are strong; lawmakers have argued over the issue for years. The state’s current business incentives law expires at the end of this year. State senators need to approve a new incentives law to provide businesses with the certainty vital for proper planning.
The main tax proposal, Legislative Bill 974, contains constructive ideas. Nebraskans would receive property tax relief on the residential, agricultural and commercial fronts. The measure commits the state to finally move up from the embarrassing 49th position in providing support for public schools.
Legislative Bill 720, on the business incentive issue, provides significant improvement over current policy.
Neither of those bills need be set in stone. Senators clearly have disagreements over aspects of the bills, but there is room for sensible negotiation and compromise. And lawmakers need to recognize the all-important reality that trumps all other claims: It’s in Nebraska’s statewide interest to make progress this session on tax policy and business incentives.
Today is Day 36 of the 60-day session. Time is running out. If the Legislature fails to find agreement on these issues, this session will have proved an embarrassing failure. But if it does its duty and achieves resolution on these bills, it will have served Nebraska’s long-term interests, to its great credit.
Where's the criticism of the Governor for lack of leadership? There has, of course, always been something of an urban/ rural split in the Legislature on a host of issues. Selfish special interest groups are routine in legislatures. That's why we have a Governor, elected by all the voters across the State to bridge those competing interests and focus legislation on the public interest of all Nebraskans. Given the sway this Governor has with his cabal of hand picked Legislators, the Legislature is even more under the Governor's sway than in the past. Where is Ricketts and what is he doing to fix all this?
