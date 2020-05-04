To succeed as adults in the future, children must have a solid understanding of modern technology today. Omaha Public Schools has a key opportunity to boost student preparedness by adopting Superintendent Cheryl Logan’s proposal to provide laptops to all 54,000 OPS students.
The iPads would help in two important ways. First, they would put top-flight computer power in the hands of OPS students, nearly 75% of whom qualify for free or reduced lunch at school. The iPad initiative would be a great educational equalizer, strengthening the learning opportunities for these children.
Second, distribution of the laptops makes great sense in light of the coronavirus emergency. The virus situation has forced OPS, the same as other districts, to shift to online instruction. That’s a problem for many low-income OPS students, since their homes lack adequate computer technology. Logan’s proposal would meet that need, including providing an Internet plan for each child. Again, an important equalizing benefit.
The $20 million to $24 million OPS will receive in federal CARES aid would cover most of the iPad initiative’s $27.6 million cost. An appropriation by the OPS board to cover the remainder is appropriate. Long term, Omaha’s philanthropic community can help greatly by providing appropriate support. Private donors have stepped up to provide computers for kids who must study at home in Seattle, Detroit, Philadelphia and Phoenix. Omahans can step up to this real need.
OPS has a key mission to prepare young people for the demands of the future. The laptop initiative is a vital educational tool toward that goal. OPS should enthusiastically seize this opportunity, for the sake of the students and our community as a whole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How about a couple years of teacher training, staff development and curriculum design be make sure all that hardware is appropriately and effectively used. We spend a great deal of time and effort reviewing curriculum and text books before they are used in a classroom. Why wouldn't this process be as critical?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.