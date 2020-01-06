A decade ago, Omaha experienced a disturbing increase in its homicide rate. Such deaths climbed from 34 in 2010 to a peak of 50 in 2015, far above the city’s historical average. Since then, the trend line has moved in the right direction — downward. Last year, homicides totaled 23, one more than in 2018.
Omaha compares well to peer cities in this regard. Omaha’s homicide rates for the first three quarters of 2018 and 2019, for example, were well below those of similarly sized cities, The World-Herald’s Alia Conley reports. Tulsa and Wichita, with smaller populations than Omaha, had double or triple the number of homicides in those time periods, she found.
Omaha has achieved this improvement in recent years in large part due to capable police work, community efforts and effective work among organizations to offer greater opportunity for young people.
It’s notable, indeed, that no Omaha police officer had fired his or her gun at anyone during the entirety of 2019, until an incident on Dec. 31 in which an officer fatally shot Terry Hudson, who had fired on the officer after killing Dana Wells, the city’s final homicide victim of 2019.
The number of Omahans injured or killed in officer-involved shooting incidents has fallen from 11 individuals in 2010 to one — Hudson — during 2019.
Regardless of the reduced homicide totals, every such death brings enormous pain and is to be lamented. Striving to further reduce the city’s homicide rate will be an ongoing endeavor by police, community organizations and nonprofits.
Community volunteers, churches and a range of local grassroots organizations have contributed significantly to Omaha’s progress by connecting with youths and promoting neighborhood safety. Organizers and financial supporters of summer job programs for disadvantaged young people continue to expand on what’s become a robust and successful initiative.
The Omaha Police Department has made a set of significant improvements to strengthen its accountability, community outreach and investigative effectiveness. The department has equipped all patrol officers with body cameras and less-lethal Tasers. It’s boosted training to help officers interact properly with people with mental illness. Its community policing efforts include youth sports coaching by police personnel and a program in which police hand out free sports equipment while on patrol.
The department has hired more gang prevention specialists and has gang unit officers engage earlier in homicide investigations. Through such efforts, the department has raised its homicide clearance rate to above 70% — major progress from 2010, when the rate was a mere 32%.
Our city has seen significant improvement in its homicide incidence, and the wide range of Omahans working to reduce violence in our city deserve a salute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.