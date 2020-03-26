T he Midlands provide stellar examples of how modern agriculture depends in considerable measure on female producers. Nebraska’s 3rd U.S. House District, for example, is home to some 18,074 female ag producers — a number exceeded by only two other House districts. Iowa’s 4th District is No. 4, with 17,505 female producers.
Nebraska producers came together earlier this year, before the virus emergency, for the 35th annual Women in Agriculture conference. Such longstanding networking and information-sharing by female producers are a key ingredient for the Midlands’ ag success.
