The Nebraska Supreme Court is at a notable moment. After a long period of stability in its membership, five new judges have joined the court over the past three years. Although Gov. Pete Ricketts has yet to complete his first term, he already has appointed a majority on the seven-member court. One of his appointees, Max Kelch, stepped down and was recently replaced by Ricketts appointee Jonathan Papik.
This doesn’t necessarily mean a shift in the court’s general approach to the law, which has been commendably practical and restrained, wary of usurping legislative authority, reluctant to pronounce sweeping constitutional overhauls. But the large number of new members is a major change from the court’s longstanding stability in membership.
Ricketts’ immediate predecessor, Dave Heineman, served 10 years as governor (2005-14) and made two appointments to the court: Michael Heavican, the current chief justice, and William Cassel. Gov. Mike Johanns, serving in the early 2000s, made no appointment, while Gov. Ben Nelson made nine appointments over his two terms in the 1990s.
Nebraska’s Supreme Court is the ultimate decision-maker about how legal cases should be decided when analyzed through the state Constitution. Many of the cases involve legal technicalities or arcane subjects that might not have interest for the general public. But sometimes the court has to make calls on major, high-profile issues. Among the examples:
» In 1977, it ruled the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, not the Legislature, is the central decision-making authority for NU.
» In 1984, the court had to decide whether to remove then-Attorney General Paul Douglas from office. The Legislature impeached Douglas for failing to disclose his business ties with an executive of the failed Commonwealth Savings Co. After an impeachment trial, the court declined to remove Douglas from office. Four of the seven judges voted to oust Douglas, but a five-vote majority is required.
» In 2007, the court said it would not overturn a lower court ruling that Initiative 300, a longstanding ban on nonfamily corporate farming, was unconstitutional.
» In 2008, the court ruled the electric chair was cruel and unusual punishment and therefore unconstitutional. The Legislature subsequently approved the use of lethal injection.
Over the decades, the court has had relatively quiet periods in terms of its profile in the state, such as when Paul W. White was chief justice in 1963-78. That has also generally been the case for the past two decades.
Sometimes it has been called on to decide offbeat cases. In 1942, for example, Lt. Gov. William E. Johnson sued the State Treasurer’s Office, claiming he was owed part of Gov. Dwight Griswold’s salary to compensate for the time Johnson served as acting governor while Griswold was out of the state. The Supreme Court rejected his argument. Johnson’s legal classification remained lieutenant governor even while Griswold was away, the court said, so Johnson was not entitled to any of the governor’s salary.
Sometimes the court has had instances of high-profile controversy. Some examples:
» Chief Justice Norman Krivosha, who presided over the court from 1978 to 1987, engaged in a public battle of words with Chicago Tribune columnist Mike Royko in 1985, after the court overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of a heinous murder of a Norfolk woman.
» The next year, the court denied a $15.9 million legal award to Conagra in a dispute the Omaha company had with Cargill. Mike Harper, Conagra’s CEO at the time, issued a fierce public denunciation of the court, and especially Krivosha, for the decision.
» In 1996, voters removed Judge David Lanphier in a retention election following a controversial term-limits ruling as well as legal confusion over second-degree murder prosecutions, leading to prisoner releases.
A recent controversy involved Judge Max Kelch, a 2016 Ricketts appointee who resigned this year in the face of a judicial ethics complaint that an official told The World-Herald was related to allegations of sexual harassment. In the 2019 legislative session, State Sen. Ernie Chamber of Omaha is likely to press his argument that an investigation should be mandatory in such circumstances.
The Nebraska Supreme Court’s prudent approach to the law has served the public interest well. Now, with so many new members on board, the court should strive to maintain that reputation for solid, practical jurisprudence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.