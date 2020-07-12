ap photo for sunday editorial

A name change is being studied for the NFL franchise playing at FedEx field in Washington, D.C. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NFL’s Washington Redskins, after years of resistance to the idea, appear poised to change their name. Among the suggested new names, according to NBC News: Warriors, Redhawks, Redtails, Pigskins, Redhogs, Generals and Senators, a hat tip to the baseball teams once in the nation’s capital.

The problem with Senators, of course, is that they would be called for delay of game on every play, filibustering in the huddle and unable to agree on even simple plays. Missing from the list is the obvious solution: The Washington Lobbyists. That’s who runs the city anyway.

