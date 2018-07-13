firecat+sh01.JPG (copy)
Captain Dane Kucera rescues a cat from a house fire in Omaha in 2015.

 SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Homeowners are universally grateful when firefighters arrive on the scene to battle a blaze and provide support. Now Omahans will have another reason for thanks: The Omaha Fire Department is equipped with “Fido Bags” containing items to help administer aid to pets after a fire. The Fetch Foundation and Omaha Animal Medical Group deserve a salute for supporting this project. It’s a certainty the Fire Department will receive heartfelt thanks from grateful pet owners for this welcome initiative.

MGAUGHAN1
MARY GAUGHAN

What an awesome thing for the Omaha
Animal Medical Group to do. Thank You.
Bill Gaughan - Omaha

