Homeowners are universally grateful when firefighters arrive on the scene to battle a blaze and provide support. Now Omahans will have another reason for thanks: The Omaha Fire Department is equipped with “Fido Bags” containing items to help administer aid to pets after a fire. The Fetch Foundation and Omaha Animal Medical Group deserve a salute for supporting this project. It’s a certainty the Fire Department will receive heartfelt thanks from grateful pet owners for this welcome initiative.
What an awesome thing for the Omaha
Animal Medical Group to do. Thank You.
Bill Gaughan - Omaha
