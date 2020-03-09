StepUp2020 (copy)

Willie Barney, president of the Empowerment Network, speaks about the Step-Up Omaha summer youth jobs program at Metro Community College's Fort Omaha campus on Thursday.

Not every young person in the Omaha area comes from a home with middle-class advantages and encouragement. For the past 12 years, the Step-Up Omaha program has commendably worked to provide young people ages 14 to 21 who lack those supports with internships and experiences to develop skills and learn responsible work habits.

The program has steadily grown, and last summer, Step-Up provided 700 jobs. It’s encouraging that local businesses, nonprofits and donors have supported the initiative so consistently.

Now, the Empowerment Network, a North Omaha nonprofit, is expanding Step-Up in important ways. That’s a huge plus for the individual young people and the Omaha area as a whole. Participants will have increased options to develop their talents and achieve success. The Omaha area will have stronger prospects for long-term economic progress. This expansion will be a multi-pronged effort:

» “Into to the Trades.” Metropolitan Community College works closely with the local trades and has made forward-looking investments to create top-flight training facilities. As a result, MCC is well positioned to offer Step-Up participants a one-week immersion in fields such as virtual reality; robotics; construction; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; and STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Another program will help young people learn about aviation and drones.

» Entrepreneurship. Helping young people develop skills to begin their own business is a key ingredient for a strong, competitive economy. Nebraska is rightly turning greater attention to this need, and Step-Up is strengthening its entrepreneurship program.

» Expansion to Council Bluffs. The Nebraska and Iowa economies are linked in our area, and this year Step-Up will expand to Council Bluffs. The more vibrant the economic strength on both sides of the Missouri River, the better for the entire region.

Step-Up couldn’t carry out its work without the generous financial contributions from local donors. The City of Omaha has been a strong supporter, with recent $1 million annual donations. The Charles E. Lakin Foundation is showing laudable support with a new $1.8 million grant.

All Step-Up supporters deserve applause for helping open up important doors of opportunity for Omaha-area young people.

