Everyone rightly wants the virus emergency to end as soon as possible — indeed, it’s vital that it end as soon as possible. The scale of the health threat is sobering, and the daily hardships and complications from this crisis are enormous for so many. But elected officials and the public will need patience on one crucial matter — understanding how long it will likely take to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.
Exactly how long the vaccine development will take in this case is unknown, of course. It’s encouraging, and fully justified, that the effort has begun right away. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top medical authority on epidemiology, has said development will likely take 12 to 18 months, and other experts agree.
However long the process ultimately takes, the expectations by elected leaders and the public must be realistic. Decades of experience show that public health will be endangered unless a multi-stage clinical trial process, carefully and methodically applied, is used to make certain that a prospective vaccine is safe and as well as effective. That process unavoidably takes considerable time.
To rush a vaccine into use without following that time-tested approach would be enormously irresponsible. Health officials need to make this clear in their public statements, and elected leaders at all levels of government must be careful not to mislead the public about how quickly a vaccine can be realistically found.
“There’s a lot of hope for a vaccine, but there obviously has to be a lot of caution,” says Kathryn Edwards, a Vanderbilt University pediatrician who helped test vaccines against whooping cough, pneumonia, flu and other diseases.
Michael Watson, who has developed vaccines for 25 years and partners with the National Institutes of Health, observes: “The normal development of a vaccine is long and large and defensive because you’re developing something to be given to healthy people, most of whom will stay healthy and will never need the benefit of the vaccine.”
Everyone can take encouragement that a wide range of efforts are underway globally to find a coronavirus vaccine. “The range of approaches on the table is amazing in a positive way,” says Stanley Plotkin, a virologist in Philadelphia with long experience in vaccine development. “I’m optimistic that probably more than one of those approaches will work.”
Modern medicine has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to address major health threats. The odds are good that a vaccine ultimately will beat back the coronavirus threat. But we all need to be reconciled to the fact that it’s going to take time.
