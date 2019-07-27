Digital technology has transformed our society and economy in wide-ranging ways. Now some states and localities have taken initial steps to enable voting via smartphone. The state Democratic Parties in Iowa and Nevada have given the go-ahead for such use for their 2020 presidential caucuses.
The technology has the potential to expand voter participation and increase the convenience of voting. Those are notable positives.But the potential security risk is obvious. The reality of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election was a topic just this week when Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill and when a Senate report described Russia’s targeting of all 50 states. The public needs assurance from election officials that adequate security protocols are in place to ensure voting integrity via smartphone.
Voting by smartphone has already occurred in our country. Service members from West Virginia and Denver participated over the past year in local elections using a smartphone app.
In West Virginia, the state tested the system on a pilot basis with fewer than 20 voters in two of the state’s 55 counties during the May 2018 elections. For the November midterms, the state opened the process to residents in 24 counties and to 144 West Virginians overseas who voted from 30 countries. State officials audited the votes after the election. West Virginia’s secretary of state supported the pilot projects in part because he was unable to vote in 2012 and 2014 while serving in the military when he was in Afghanistan.
City officials in Denver allowed service members and their families living abroad to vote in municipal elections this May using a smartphone app.
Iowa since 2014 has allowed out-of-state members of the military and Iowans living abroad to call in to neighborhood caucus meetings and participate over the phone.
The Democratic National Committee is encouraging state parties to use digital technology to broaden participation in party caucuses, to provide greater opportunity for participation, especially for evening shift-workers and people with disabilities.
Security experts rightly urge caution. “Are they unhackable? Certainly not,” said Jeremy Epstein, a voting systems expert with ACM, the largest international association of computer science professionals. “None of these technologies are really bulletproof.”
Governments should hold off from allowing Internet access to the voting process until there are “substantial scientific advances,” states a 2018 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
State Democratic officials in Iowa and Nevada say they’re including security precautions. Both state parties plan to require voters to register online in advance of their virtual caucus, verifying the voters’ identity with a “multi-factor authentication.” Voters will receive a PIN that they’ll have to enter when they call in to participate. Security experts with the DNC will be vetting the systems this year to test for hacking possibilities.
The intentions behind voting by phone are laudable, but the general vulnerabilities of digital technology raise major concern. The leap into “tele-elections” shouldn’t be made casually. Election officials should proceed warily. Voting integrity must remain an absolute guarantee.
