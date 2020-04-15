Nebraskans will disagree on the candidates in the May 12 primary, but voters of all political stripes can agree that it makes great sense this spring to vote by mail. In the face of the coronavirus threat, filling out the ballot at home is safer than voting in person at polling places.
State and local elections officials are working hard to provide needed hygiene protections at polling places for voters and poll workers, which is simply mandatory as long as in-person voting remains an option. And Gov. Pete Ricketts insists that polls will be open on May 12.
But the surge in requests for mail-in ballots shows that many Nebraskans understand the value in casting a mail-in ballot this time around. Ballot requests so far total about 200,000, Secretary of State Robert Evnen says, which puts the state on pace for a high-turnout primary.
The word is encouraging in Douglas County, where more people have requested ballots this year than have voted in any Omaha-area primary election on record.
Given the virus emergency, Evnen took the right step in mailing every registered voter in all 93 counties an application to request a mail-in ballot. The deadline is May 1 for returning the mail-in application to the county election office.
Early voting ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 12, or they won’t be counted.
The coronavirus has short-circuited countless aspects of our lives, but Nebraskans must not let it stand in the way of making their voices heard at the ballot box. Don’t procrastinate. Arrange to get a mail-in ballot, and be sure to send it in on time. Energetic voter participation this spring will push back against the virus, keeping our democracy strong and healthy.
