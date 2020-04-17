The coronavirus emergency has transformed our personal lives in unimagined ways. It’s doing the same to Nebraska’s political life: With social distancing and other necessary health restrictions now in place, Nebraska ballot-petition drives are finding it increasingly difficult to gather signatures.
This week the group behind an initiative petition seeking to cut property taxes by 35% ended its effort, stymied by the virus conditions. Organizers for other campaigns — on medical marijuana, casino gambling — say they still aim to meet the signature requirements by a July 2 deadline, though they currently have suspended collection efforts.
Nebraska is by no means unique in this regard. Petition drives are running into the same virus-emergency problems in states including Arizona (minimum wage, campaign finance transparency), North Dakota (marijuana legalization) and California (too many to list).
The right of Nebraskans to use citizen-driven ballot measures to decide statewide policy questions has been firmly rooted in the state constitution since 1912. Nebraskans can enact laws or constitutional amendments through the power of initiative. Among the many examples are, in recent years, minimum wage increases approved in 2014 and Medicaid expansion approved in 2018.
The constitution also empowers Nebraskans to overturn acts of the state legislation through the power of referendum. A majority of voters did so in 2016 by restoring the death penalty after the Legislature had voted to end capital punishment.
Some states use innovative approaches for signature collection. In Oregon, voters can download a petition sheet online, sign it on paper and mail it to the state. In Utah, a gubernatorial executive order allows campaigners to use fax and email to get their petitions to the public. In Seattle, a petition campaign has mailed petitions to residents and instructed them to send it back signed. In Arizona, ballot measure campaigns say the state should allow online signatures for petitions using a system that already allows online signature collections for candidate nominations.
Nebraska should scrutinize and debate these and other options for signature collection, to support a right our constitution has safeguarded for more than a century.
