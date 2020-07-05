A key challenge any institution faces for the long term is maintaining high standards and effectiveness under new leadership and changing times. The Rev. Val Peter achieved that as executive director of Boys Town for two decades, ably building on the foundation laid in 1917 by Father Edward Flanagan.
Peter, who held that leadership position from 1985 to 2005, died Tuesday at age 85.
Under Peter’s direction, Boys Town expanded from an Omaha institution into a multicity network. It launched a national hotline to connect vulnerable young people with needed help. Such change was far-ranging, but Boys Town’s basic principles of operation remained the same as when Flanagan first advanced them: Focus closely on positive care for each child. Provide support and guidance toward emotional well-being and self-responsibility.
Over the decades, Boys Town’s approach has been influential in shaping national standards of practice for vulnerable children.
Peter’s forceful personality sometimes spurred controversy, but there is no question of his accomplishment. His example of energy and vision set the stage for his successors to carry Boys Town’s mission into the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.