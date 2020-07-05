Val Peter (copy)

The Rev. Val Peter, born and raised in Omaha, was the executive director of Boys Town from 1985 to 2005.

 MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD

A key challenge any institution faces for the long term is maintaining high standards and effectiveness under new leadership and changing times. The Rev. Val Peter achieved that as executive director of Boys Town for two decades, ably building on the foundation laid in 1917 by Father Edward Flanagan.

Peter, who held that leadership position from 1985 to 2005, died Tuesday at age 85.

Under Peter’s direction, Boys Town expanded from an Omaha institution into a multicity network. It launched a national hotline to connect vulnerable young people with needed help. Such change was far-ranging, but Boys Town’s basic principles of operation remained the same as when Flanagan first advanced them: Focus closely on positive care for each child. Provide support and guidance toward emotional well-being and self-responsibility.

Over the decades, Boys Town’s approach has been influential in shaping national standards of practice for vulnerable children.

Peter’s forceful personality sometimes spurred controversy, but there is no question of his accomplishment. His example of energy and vision set the stage for his successors to carry Boys Town’s mission into the future.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email