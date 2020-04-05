The Veterans Administration system of hospitals and clinics, created to care for those who have served in our nation’s military, has an additional role probably not familiar to most Americans. Since 1982, federal law designates the VA system as the official backup system for our country’s private health care community in the face of national emergencies.
The VA system, including in the Midlands, has particular strengths and specializations that can help in the fight against COVID-19. The VA’s 172 hospitals have extensive expertise, in terms of training and facilities, in helping older patients as well as those with special needs such as breathing disorders — qualities of particular value in confronting the COVID-19 threat. The VA has been ordering extra supplies since early this year.
The VA system has far more negative pressure rooms, which isolate those with an illness such as COVID-19, than does the private hospital community. Many VA hospitals currently have surplus beds.
Preparations have been well underway in Omaha at the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. “The campus has gone through huge change in what we’re used to,” director B. Don Burman says.
In addition to treating patients in their home area, some VA medical staff will be called on to temporarily relocate to help in U.S. communities with special needs and as the virus sidelines some medical staff in those communities. In all, the Department of Veterans Affairs says it is preparing to deploy 3,000 doctors, nurses and other emergency personnel, along with mobile hospitals and pharmacies.
“They know that they can be deployed anywhere in the country,” says Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie. That emergency cadre, Wilkie says, includes “doctors, nurses, psychologists, engineers, nutritionists, police. In addition to that, we are able to provide a mobile hospital. We’re able to provide command posts. We’re able to provide nutrition centers, medical vans, mobile pharmacies to support those needs.”
VA personnel and equipment have provided needed help in many emergencies, including Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and in Florida in the wake of the 2016 mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub.
The point isn’t that the entry of the VA into the fight will suddenly end the COVID-19 threat. The importance of the VA’s contribution, rather, is that its personnel have robust capabilities and proven experience in large-scale emergencies that many Americans may not be aware of and can appreciate.
For the VA to respond with maximum effectiveness, a bureaucratic tangle in Washington needs to be straightened out: The top direction to the VA in emergency situations comes from both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but so far, the coordination between the two agencies on VA matters has been muddled.
The fight against COVID-19 will require all hands on deck. The arrival of VA professionals will give a significant boost to our capabilities in the face of this threat.
