The U.S. Department of Agriculture is about to release long-awaited regulations on hemp production. That’s an important step toward providing much-needed clarity to states and growers. The 2019 farm bill legalized hemp growing, and State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha negotiated the legislation setting out state policy for Nebraska. Development will take time as prospective producers and researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln study factors including seeds, soils, crop yield and pricing. Hemp is used for a variety of products. Careful preparatory work now can help Nebraska for the long term.
