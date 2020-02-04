Nebraska state senators are scheduled to begin debate today on whether to enlarge the Legislature by up to 55 members, up from the current 49. That’s a big leap. Lawmakers should be wary of approving such a move for a statewide ballot measure without strong, detailed debate and the closest scrutiny.
Regardless of how many seats the Legislature has, the larger lesson is that Nebraska’s urban and rural interests need to work together as much as possible for the overall good of the state. Because of the one person, one vote principle established by the U.S. Supreme Court, a 55-seat Nebraska Legislature would still have to reflect the increasing portion of the state’s population from urban counties. There’s no getting around that fundamental demographic fact.
That doesn’t mean, though, that urban interests should use their growing influence to stiff-arm rural senators and their constituents. Ignoring the needs of any part of the state, whether rural or urban, is ultimately harmful to Nebraska overall. We’re one Nebraska, sharing a common destiny.
It’s unavoidable that rural and urban interests clash in some instances, of course; the allocation of state aid to public school districts is a classic example. The state’s best interests are served when Nebraska’s elected leaders pursue dialogue and negotiate constructive compromise in such cases. Such an approach will be key this session if the Legislature is to find its way to final agreement on a revamp of K-12 funding as part of the tax relief bill.
The main argument in favor of expanding the Legislature’s numbers is to reduce the need for creating ever-bigger districts in western Nebraska. The 2011 redistricting effort was marked by painful efforts to figure out how to reconfigure rural districts. Such complications will be hard to avoid in the future, given the state’s demographic shifts.
For decades during the 20th century, rural interests not surprisingly dominated the Legislature. That’s a key reason the Legislature kept its district boundaries unchanged from the 1930s until the mid-1960s, to maintain rural influence.
In the present day, Nebraska will be best served by a Legislature that promotes respect for all senators and encourages responsible agreement when urban and rural interests unavoidably collide.
