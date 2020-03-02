Keeping our country safe from terrorism requires a strong military and law enforcement collaboration. It also requires innovative information-gathering and analysis of extremists here and abroad. Faculty and students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha have pioneered such data analysis, and it’s encouraging to see their work recognized by federal authorities through a 10-year, $36.5 million grant for counterterrorism studies.
The grant, indeed, is the largest grant so far in UNO’s history. UNO will head a team of 17 universities for the initiative, with the headquarters at the Omaha campus’s Mammel Hall, which is in the midst of a $17 million expansion.
Some 75 universities submitted letters of interest to house the center. Federal authorities’ selection of UNO was an acknowledgement of the cutting-edge quality of UNO’s data analysis as well as the managerial/organizational strengths it demonstrates in handling large-scale, multi-institutional projects.
The University of Nebraska as a whole has commendably strengthened its research relationships with our military to help with a wide range of national security needs. Key links include the U.S. Strategic Command as well as NU’s National Strategic Research Institute, formed in 2012 to partner with the Pentagon on innovative projects. The institute is one of only 14 such university-affiliated research centers in the country.
StratCom approved a five-year, $92 million contract with NU in 2018 to continue the institute’s wide range of security-related research projects.
In addition to UNO’s data analysis on extremists, the 83 research projects by NU faculty have included: Wide-ranging biosecurity work by the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln project researching how to improve the metals used on military vehicles to boost performance in harsh conditions. A UNL project by physicists developing laser technology to detect hidden or camouflaged explosives.
Brain power is an essential tool to keep our nation safe. These NU projects are contributing well to that important cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.