The University of Nebraska at Omaha has smartly honed its skill in large-scale data-crunching, creating major new opportunities for faculty and students. Data science has growing importance in the private sector. “Fin tech” — high-level financial analysis — is a key example.
It’s encouraging to see that the growing number of “big data” projects by UNO’s College of Information Science and Technology now includes large-scale crime-data analysis in a collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Sarpy County.
The project will enable law enforcement agencies to better understand trends in crime and car crashes, so officers and departmental resources can be deployed more effectively.
This initiative is an encouraging example of how Nebraska’s public university system is using high-level capabilities to help our state.
