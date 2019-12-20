Vaping Illnesses (copy) (copy)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Public health experts warn that marijuana use during adolescence can cause long-term harm in regard to brain development, mental health and academic performance.

An associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center reports that a dramatic jump in teenage vaping in recent years also means a big increase in the number of adolescents inhaling marijuana.

The increase, says Hongying Dai, represents a million young people.

It’s a sobering figure. And health officials are rightly responding by getting the word out about this public health concern and the need for schools, parents, regulators and the vaping industry to address it.

