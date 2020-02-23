The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has developed a five-year strategic plan that offers major opportunities for advancement for students and the university as a whole. At a time of intense competition among institutions of higher learning, the plan builds on existing academic strengths and should give a major boost to UNL’s competitive advantages over other Big Ten universities.
UNL has set an ambitious and worthy goal by which it can distinguish itself nationally: Starting with this fall’s freshmen class, UNL aims for every student to graduate with a documented record involving an extensive internship or apprenticeship, with options for undergraduate research experience, international engagement and community problem-solving work.
This is a pioneering goal in U.S. higher education. If UNL achieves that aim in 2025, Chancellor Ronnie Green says, UNL will be the only institution in the country with such an academic distinction, giving particular value to an undergraduate degree from UNL.
UNL’s Big Ten competitors will be hard pressed to match that student-focused goal, given the complications of trying to match the requirements at far larger institutions.
Not that achieving the goal will be easy at UNL. It will require ongoing, successful one-on-one communication with and support for each student. Faculty across the full breadth of the UNL academic community will have an all-important duty to work with students throughout their undergraduate years to help them achieve these “experiential learning” goals.
It makes great sense, then, that another key aim of the strategic plan is “to make every interaction count” with students, providing needed guidance and support for a successful undergraduate experience. To pursue that goal, UNL puts particular emphasis on fostering a sense of community within each academic department. Construction of UNL’s new engineering facilities, for example, includes a quad concept to promote a shared sense of belonging and connection among engineering students.
One strength of the plan is that it was developed primarily by faculty, rather than UNL administrators, to make the goals and processes as connected to front-line capabilities and concerns as possible.
UNL’s heightened focus on supporting an increasingly diverse set of students also will help in meeting these goals. Since Nebraska’s high school population will be relatively flat for the foreseeable future, increased enrollment at UNL will hinge on recruiting out-of-state students. And that will mean nurturing a campus culture that is welcoming and supportive of students and faculty from a rich variety of backgrounds.
“We will not succeed as an institution if we do not succeed at this aim,” Green says. “We must reduce barriers, increase diversity and boost the success for all of our students, faculty and staff. This aim provides specific goals for us in increasing the participation and success of under-represented groups across the university.”
UNL is distinguishing itself in particular research niches, and the strategic plan aims to build in coordinated fashion on current successes. UNL’s research expenditures were a record $317 million last year, an increase of 26% from a decade ago. Under the plan, UNL will work to raise its research expenditures to $450 million by 2025, with particular focus on areas in which UNL faculty have particular renown, including sustainable water and food security, early childhood development, and resiliency in addressing changing climate.
To ensure practical flexibility, UNL will re-evaluate the strategic plan annually, monitoring progress and determining the need for possible adjustments.
With this plan, Nebraskans can have confidence that the state’s largest public university is pursuing a responsible path forward, to the benefit of students and the state.
