sailors

Sailors on the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan during a 2018 stop in Hong Kong. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Readiness for our military involves not only warfighting capability but also medical preparedness. The first U.S. soldier, in South Korea, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and it’s encouraging to see the military taking protections worldwide.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, headquartered in Japan, is screening all personnel boarding ships. A range of military bases are being prepared to accept service personnel for quarantine if needed, under the supervision of trained health workers.

Our military has long worked to be prepared. That now includes coordinated action to deal with this new medical threat.

