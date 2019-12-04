China to suspend US Navy visits to Hong Kong over new law (copy)

An anti-government supporter holds up banners during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Several hundred people who work in advertising in Hong Kong say they will strike this week to support the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The banner, right, read "Advertising Industry joins all citizens three boycotts." 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Congress and President Donald Trump were right to approve a formal resolution supporting the fight for democracy in Hong Kong. The resolution may cause complications in the effort to resolve trade differences, but the scale of China’s abuses is so great that our government was justified in expressing its condemnation. China’s government, after all, is not only working to choke off political progress in Hong Kong. It has also created a vast prison network in western China, incarcerating 1 million to 2 million Muslim residents. A government that unapologetically carries out such massive injustice invites condemnation.

