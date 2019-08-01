Houston Knop (copy)

Jacoby Knop, left, and Eva Houston get their hand cycles ready at the Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp in Council Bluffs on Monday. Knop, 12, was born with spina bifida.

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Wheelchairs need not be an impediment to fulfilling a person’s potential, whether athletically or career-wise.

The 28th annual Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp in Council Bluffs, bringing together 37 children from Nebraska and across the U.S., provided a great illustration this week.

“It’s important to see the different sports that you didn’t know you could play in a wheelchair,” said Landon Kruse, an incoming Lincoln High freshman who has participated in the camp for six years.

Lance Pérez, the dean of engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, can vouch for that. He plays on the nation’s defending wheelchair softball championship team, the Nebraska Barons.

Life can offer plenty of positive possibilities, including for those whose daily life involves a wheelchair.

