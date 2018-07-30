President Donald Trump sent a welcome signal last week when he agreed to a truce with the European Union on trade issues. The president pressed the pause button on his threat to slap tariffs on European car exports and joined with the EU president in pledging to work out a variety of trade differences through negotiation rather than tariff escalation.
That’s a responsible approach. It was encouraging, too, that both said the United States and the European Union will seek to step up their cooperation to protect companies’ intellectual property — a move implicitly directed at China and its egregious coercion of foreign companies seeking to invest there.
Trump needs to be wary of overselling what was agreed to with the Europeans, however. And he unfortunately adds to problems by making public statements that peddle wildly inaccurate descriptions of basic economics.
The president had barely signed on to the truce with the EU leader, for example, when he flew to Iowa and told an audience that “we just opened up Europe for you farmers. ... You had barriers that really made it impossible for farm products to go in.”
His agreement with the EU doesn’t do that, however. On the contrary, it excludes agricultural products from negotiations aiming to reduce tariffs to zero.
The agreement’s one farm-related provision said the EU will increase its purchases of U.S. soybeans. That’s positive, although it’s up to Europe’s private-sector buyers, and not the governments there, to actually decide whether to make those purchases.
In a tweet last week, the president strangely claimed that buying a foreign-made product or service is an act of “theft” of Americans’ money. “If we didn’t trade,” he told an Illinois audience last week, “we’d save a hell of a lot of money.”
In reality, empowering American consumers and businesses to exercise free choice in what they purchase is a good thing — such economic liberty is exactly what a free-market system is supposed to provide. U.S. industry regularly depends on manufacturing inputs from abroad because it makes economic sense, promoting efficiency and lowering costs. And a “theft” of Americans’ money would occur only if a seller took one’s money but then refused to provide the product.
Trying to be self-sufficient in all economic aspects is what a host of countries around the world attempted in the 1960s and ’70s. It proved a massive failure: Such a course hindered business innovation and encouraged dead-end, status-quo thinking. It sharply limited options for consumers. It created widespread economic inefficiencies and slowdowns. And it encouraged companies to seek special protections from government instead of adopting improved business methods and competing directly in an open market.
Governments eventually saw what a misguided approach that was, and they began agreeing with the United States and other capitalist countries to reduce trade barriers and promote economic openness.
A degree of trade protections still remain, and the best way to reduce them is through negotiated give-and-take — not through destructive tariff wars that short-circuit business operations and cut off export opportunities for American producers. Which is why the president’s truce with the EU is a positive step.
