Perhaps the terrible vandalism at the Temple Israel Cemetery near 42nd Street and Redick Avenue was a thoughtless youthful prank. Or perhaps the attack was motivated by one of humanity’s worst scourges, anti-Semitism.
But several matters are certain — and encouraging.
» The roots of Omaha’s Jewish community reach deep into the city’s earliest history. Jewish residents have contributed greatly to our civic life for generations.
» We are fortunate to live in a country where the freedom to worship as one wishes is firmly anchored through the Constitution’s First Amendment.
» Last weekend, Jews, Muslims and Christians gathered in Omaha to sign a beam for a shared building on the Tri-Faith Initiative’s Pacific Street campus. That interfaith effort sends a welcome, inspiring message — that Omaha says “no” to bigotry and “yes” to fellowship and unity.
