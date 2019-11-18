Mom and kids signing board (copy)

Cary Mohiuddin helps her children, Abraham and Gretchen, sign the beam that will be used in the Tri-Faith Center.

 SIERRA KARST/THE WORLD-HERALD

Perhaps the terrible vandalism at the Temple Israel Cemetery near 42nd Street and Redick Avenue was a thoughtless youthful prank. Or perhaps the attack was motivated by one of humanity’s worst scourges, anti-Semitism.

But several matters are certain — and encouraging.

» The roots of Omaha’s Jewish community reach deep into the city’s earliest history. Jewish residents have contributed greatly to our civic life for generations.

» We are fortunate to live in a country where the freedom to worship as one wishes is firmly anchored through the Constitution’s First Amendment.

» Last weekend, Jews, Muslims and Christians gathered in Omaha to sign a beam for a shared building on the Tri-Faith Initiative’s Pacific Street campus. That interfaith effort sends a welcome, inspiring message — that Omaha says “no” to bigotry and “yes” to fellowship and unity.

