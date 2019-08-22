20190819_new_trifaith2 (copy)

People at the Tri-Faith Initiative Picnic, like Naomi Harrison-Carlson, had to be prepared for giant bubbles. Sunday’s picnic was the first since Countryside Community Church moved onto the property near 132nd and Pacific Streets in April, joining Temple Israel and the American Muslim Institute. The event brought together 400 to 500 people from the congregations and the public.

 SUSAN SZALEWSKI/THE WORLD-HERALD

History shows the folly of letting religious differences spur hatred, division and violence. Present-day events provide the same lesson. Examples include the devastating attacks on Muslim communities in Myanmar and on Christians in Iraq, and anti-Semitic rhetoric and demonstrations in numerous countries.

Omaha can take pride that its Tri-Faith Initiative is championing the proper moral response of interfaith dialogue and respect. Some 400 to 500 people came together on the Tri-Faith campus Sunday for a picnic that brought together Christians, Jews and Muslims in fellowship.

The annual picnic was the first since construction of all three houses of worship — Temple Israel, the American Muslim Institute and Countryside Community Church — was completed on the Tri-Faith campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

Civilization has made tremendous advances, but our world lamentably remains beset by religious prejudice. Wendy Goldberg, the Tri-Faith interim executive director, is right when she says Omahans’ commitment to religious understanding provides an inspiring “answer to a plague of global bigotry.”

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription