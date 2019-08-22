History shows the folly of letting religious differences spur hatred, division and violence. Present-day events provide the same lesson. Examples include the devastating attacks on Muslim communities in Myanmar and on Christians in Iraq, and anti-Semitic rhetoric and demonstrations in numerous countries.
Omaha can take pride that its Tri-Faith Initiative is championing the proper moral response of interfaith dialogue and respect. Some 400 to 500 people came together on the Tri-Faith campus Sunday for a picnic that brought together Christians, Jews and Muslims in fellowship.
The annual picnic was the first since construction of all three houses of worship — Temple Israel, the American Muslim Institute and Countryside Community Church — was completed on the Tri-Faith campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets.
Civilization has made tremendous advances, but our world lamentably remains beset by religious prejudice. Wendy Goldberg, the Tri-Faith interim executive director, is right when she says Omahans’ commitment to religious understanding provides an inspiring “answer to a plague of global bigotry.”
