Workers cut down ash trees along Abbott Drive this week. The City of Omaha is removing more than 11,000 ash trees from parks and rights of way to defeat the invasive emerald ash borer, below. The city had been chemically treating them every two years at a cost of up to $300.

The City of Omaha is right to take strong action against the emerald ash borer threat to our community’s trees. That action comes at a considerable price — cutting down more than 11,000 infested and at-risk trees from parks and public rights of way. But the public safety concern justifies the step. The borers pose a large-scale threat, and ash trees weakened by the infestation are at risk of toppling onto people and property, arborists caution. The city’s initial focus is on removing trees near playgrounds, trails and golf cart paths.

The city’s main private tree-planting partner, Keep Omaha Beautiful, deserves the public’s thanks for its substantial financial support in this effort. By fall the organization will have spent about $400,000 to replace almost 2,000 park trees. The replacement tree species are native to our area — a sound long-term investment in Omaha’s appearance and environmental health.

