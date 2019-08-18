The City of Omaha is right to take strong action against the emerald ash borer threat to our community’s trees. That action comes at a considerable price — cutting down more than 11,000 infested and at-risk trees from parks and public rights of way. But the public safety concern justifies the step. The borers pose a large-scale threat, and ash trees weakened by the infestation are at risk of toppling onto people and property, arborists caution. The city’s initial focus is on removing trees near playgrounds, trails and golf cart paths.
The city’s main private tree-planting partner, Keep Omaha Beautiful, deserves the public’s thanks for its substantial financial support in this effort. By fall the organization will have spent about $400,000 to replace almost 2,000 park trees. The replacement tree species are native to our area — a sound long-term investment in Omaha’s appearance and environmental health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.