It’s been demonstrated here before, and now once again: In local elections, each vote truly can have an impact. The latest example from our area: Out of 6,122 votes cast in the May 12 Democratic primary, the recount found that incumbent Douglas County Board member Mike Boyle, a longtime public figure, prevailed over Roger Garcia, an energetic and focused challenger, by a mere three votes. That by-a-whisker outcome provides an incentive for voters to express themselves through the ballot — and for campaigns to hustle for every vote. Plus, it’s encouraging to see in today’s Pulse that a representative for Garcia’s campaign praises the work of the Douglas County election commissioner staff for transparency and fairness.

