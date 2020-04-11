One of the many problems from the virus emergency is that it’s worsened the chances that domestic violence may erupt in some households. The state Department of Health and Human Services this week provided useful information and advice to help.
“We are all feeling a lack of control in our day-to-day lives right now,” observes Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health. “An individual who cannot manage, will take it out on their victim. Survivors already in an abusive situation will likely face more extreme violence when they can no longer leave by going to work, visiting with family and friends.”
Support for an abused individual from friends and relatives during this time can be invaluable. As Dawson says, “Social connectedness and safety planning with friends and family have never been more important.” One option, she says, is to have a seemingly innocuous code word or phrase, sent through messaging to a friend or relative, to signal a need for help. The code word could have an agreed-upon meaning such as “call me now, so I can move to another room” or “please call the authorities.”
These are sobering possibilities to ponder, but dealing with domestic violence unfortunately requires such measures. The priority must be an individual’s safety and emotional health in the face of threat. Domestic violence, after all, isn’t restricted to any single group of individuals by income, race or background.
Abusers attempt to assert control in various ways, and the harm can take forms besides violence. During the current virus emergency, HHS says, abusive partners may withhold necessary items for coping with the virus situation, such as hand sanitizer or disinfectants.
Local and national services are available to help. The Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, at https://www.nebraskacoalition.org/get_help/ and (402) 476-6256, is one resource. Another is the Nebraska Family Helpline at (888) 866-8660.
In addition, nationally there is the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233 (or log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522); the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network 1-800-656-4673; and the National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline, 1-866-331-9474.
The website for the National Domestic Violence Hotline recommends that abused individuals have a personal safety plan and offers information on developing one at this site: https://www.thehotline.org/help/path-to-safety/, and more information is available here: https://www.loveisrespect.org/for-yourself/safety-planning/interactive-safety-plan/.
Every partner in a relationship deserves respect and safety. It’s important for friends and family to be prepared to help, and for survivors to know that supports are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.