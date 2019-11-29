The March flooding brought particular hardship and frustration to Plattsmouth, Nebraska, as the Platte River breached its south bank and stranded the city’s water treatment plant. The water has receded, but concern remains about the possibility of renewed flood threats at the plant.
Now, comes welcome news. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened the bidding process to fix the breach. The corps also is cutting back on releases from Gavins Point Dam, reducing the Missouri River’s water level.
“With the drop in the release from Gavins Point, we’re starting to feel like things are going our way,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.
Challenges remain for the community, but the news certainly is something to be grateful for this Thanksgiving week.
