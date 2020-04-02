News accounts over the years have told how, in various states, child-abusing teachers in some instances were able to find employment in a series of school districts due to a lack of data-sharing among districts. School officials have responded by stepping up interdistrict communications. A troubling case in Iowa shows the harm that can occur when the health care system fails to rigorously monitor for criminal conduct among its ranks.
In the Iowa case, a nurse, Katie Boll, was able to keep finding work in one institution after another despite her misconduct in handling narcotics — stealing painkillers intended to relieve the suffering of elderly patients. This occurred on at least 50 occasions.
“I knew my mom was in pain,” Joyce Becker of Dundee, Iowa, said of her 92-year-old mother, Alice Bandy. “So I kept asking the nurses, ‘Can you give her something for the pain?’ And they said, ‘She’s already on morphine.’ Well, then we later came to find out she wasn’t getting any of it. It was quite a shock. Mom really trusted everyone out there.”
At one nursing home, Boll harmed 14 patients. The oldest was 101 years old.
The vast majority of medical staff hold to high professional standards, of course, and that’s especially the case as the Midlands medical community has mobilized with extraordinary resolve to address the virus emergency. But the need to monitor for bad apples is imperative, the same as for any other profession.
“Health facilities don’t share information about past employees’ misconduct,” the Iowa Capital Dispatch concluded in its investigation of the Boll case. “Licensing boards don’t tell the public about criminal convictions of the professionals they oversee, and state inspectors don’t always sanction the facilities where the crimes are committed.”
Last July, federal prosecutors charged Boll with one count of tampering with a consumer product and 16 counts of acquiring controlled substances by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge. As part of a plea bargain, Boll agreed to relinquish her nursing license, and prosecutors dropped 15 of the 17 charges against her. She was sentenced to four years in prison.
“Do no harm,” the Hippocratic Oath says. It’s vital for the health care community to monitor for any staff members who callously violate that all-important principle.
