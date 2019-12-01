As Don Molacek Jr. says, “When you’re doing something for the veterans you can’t do it halfway.” He and his family have impressively lived up to that statement with their ambitious field of flags salute in Colfax County to our country’s military service branches.
Molacek and his wife, Donna, an Air Force veteran, joined with Molacek’s two sisters, Ardene Belina of Howells and Renee Tichota of Lincoln, to design and build the inspiring veterans memorial, topped by a 30-by-50-foot American flag. The banners of every U.S. service branch stand tall at the site just east of the intersection of Nebraska Highways 32 and 15, The World-Herald’s Paul Hammel writes.
A granite monument honors the Molaceks’ late father, Donald Sr., a combat veteran from the Korean War. The memorial also includes the POW/MIA flag.
The Midlands are home to many laudable salutes to America’s veterans. This field of flags certainly stands among the most striking.
