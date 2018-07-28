Some, no doubt, saw combat. In the snowy hills of Korea, perhaps, or in the humidity-drenched jungles of Vietnam.
Others may have served well away from the roar of gunfire and shouts of battle, fulfilling their duties in different ways — on a ship, in a plane maintenance area, in a supply depot, in a kitchen, in an office.
A few, perhaps, may once have had the somber duty to inform parents that their young son or daughter had fallen in combat.
No matter how exactly they served, all these American veterans deserve a proper final salute for their military service.
It’s greatly heartening, then, to learn of the recent gift to the Omaha National Cemetery from Weekend With WOOD, a woodworking workshop in Des Moines. The group has donated more than 100 wooden urns for the cremated remains of homeless and indigent U.S. military veterans.
About 220 volunteers helped make the urns, carved from red oak and engraved with the emblems of the armed forces branches. Volunteers from the Omaha National Cemetery Support Committee picked up the urns in Des Moines and brought them to the cemetery.
What an inspiring example of Midlands support for those who have served our nation. A fitting, thoughtful tribute, indeed.
