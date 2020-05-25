Memorial Day 2020 isn’t merely the third day of a three-day weekend. It is a time for the Midlands to pause to remember and honor the military sacrifice of those who have come before us. Over the generations, Midlanders have served bravely in the face of war. Many ultimately paid the highest price, at battle sites across the globe.
Wooded hills in 1860s Tennessee. Fields in World War I France. Omaha Beach. The waters of the South Pacific. Frigid hillsides in Korea. Jungle in South Vietnam. A roadside in Iraq. A mountain pass in Afghanistan.
Midlands women, it’s important to remember, are part of these wartime casualties. The first U.S. woman killed in battle conditions during World War I was Iowa native Marion Crandell, who lived for a time in Omaha. Crandell served in France at a canteen aiding wounded solders. She perished in 1918 during German artillery assault.
Residents of Ord continue to honor the service of Evelyn Sharp, a daughter of their town, killed in a plane crash in Pennsylvania in 1944 while piloting a P-38 fighter in transit to the East Coast. Sharp was an experienced pilot who flew newly constructed aircraft cross-country for wartime service. At the time of her death, she was 24.
In all, wars have taken the lives of more than 1.3 million American men and women in the service to our country. Formal recognition of such sacrifice began in the years following the Civil War. In that conflict, more than 3,000 of the 9,000 Nebraska men of military age served as soldiers. In Iowa, about 75,000 men, more than half of those eligible, entered service to save the Union.
In recent years, it’s been inspiring to see how the forensics specialists at the Defense Department laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base have used sophisticated technology to identify the remains of service personnel remains from past conflicts, going back as far as World War II. The work of these specialists has brought a measure of relief and comfort to hundreds of families here in the Midlands and across the country.
Nebraska has an estimated 130,000 veterans, who make up a higher percentage of the state’s population — 9.5% — than nationally (6.6%). The same is true for Iowa, where an estimated 206,000 veterans account for 8.9% of the population, exceeding the national average.
Nebraska took a positive step in 2016 with the dedication of Omaha National Cemetery. The culmination of years of work, it provides a major expansion of cemetery availability for the state’s veterans.
Today, we pause to honor the ultimate dedication shown by Midlands service personnel over the generations. Their extraordinary sacrifice merits our remembrance and salute.
