It’s important for Douglas County residents to be aware of the challenges facing several local public employee pension funds. Governing bodies and employee representatives need to be dutiful in working to strengthen pension fund stability.
The Nebraska Legislature’s committee overseeing such pension funds recently held a hearing about the seven defined-benefit pension funds in Nebraska that are facing major funding challenges.
The committee chairman, State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, was struck by a common connection: All seven are from the Douglas County area.
Financial experts recommend that pension funds be at least 80% funded to meet their obligations. All seven of these funds fall short of that mark:
» Eastern Nebraska Health Agency, 74%. This agency serves Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Dodge and Washington Counties.
» Omaha Public Power District, 67%.
» Metro Area Transit hourly employees, 67%.
» Douglas County employees, 65%.
» Omaha Public Schools, 63%.
» Omaha Police and Fire employees, 52%.
» Omaha civilian employees, 51%.
Nebraska’s state pension systems are performing much better. The State Patrol fund is 87% funded; school employees other than OPS, 90%; and judges, 98%. Nebraska’s management of those pensions ranked high nationally in a report this year from the Pew Charitable Trusts.
The investment returns for pension systems will vary each to year, often considerably, but it’s notable that since 2014, all three of these state-run funds have increased their funding level. The State Patrol went from 81% funded in 2014 to 87% now; school employees other than OPS, from 83% to 90%; and judges, from 93% to 98%.
Some of the Douglas County-area pension systems, in contrast, have seen their funding level decline since 2014. The OPS employees pension system was 74% funded in 2014; now it’s at 63%. The OPPD pension system, at 73% in 2014 and now at 67%. The Omaha civilian employees system, at 56% in 2014 and now at 51%.
Omaha Police and Fire increased its funding level during the period to 52%, up from 50%.
These numbers are from reports the seven pension funds recently submitted to the Legislature. State law requires such a report when a defined-benefit public employee pension fund is less than 80% funded. The City of Lincoln’s police and fire pension fund previously had to file a report with the state, but it no longer has to, since it has moved its funding level to 82%.
It would be incorrect to assume that elected officials and employee representatives have paid no attention to management of these defined-benefit plans. Most of the parties involved have negotiated adjustments for improvements. The City of Omaha and the unions for police officers and firefighters, for example, have worked out positive changes to pension funding since 2010. Authority for investment decisions for the OPS pension fund was shifted to a state board in 2017.
The reports the pension funds have filed with the Legislature say the long-term trajectory for these funds should be in the right direction. The Eastern Nebraska Health Agency expects to cross the 80% threshold by the mid-2020s.
Still, climbing out of the current financial hole will take years of effort for these funds — and decades for the lowest performers. The unfunded pension liability for OPS teachers, for example, currently stands at $814 million, up from $771 million a year earlier. The unfunded pension liability for Omaha police and fire increased to $738 million, up from $707 million the year before.
In the face of these challenges, the public should remain vigilant in monitoring the progress or lack of it. Above all, governing bodies and employee representatives have an all-important duty to steer these funds out of the doldrums and into long-term stability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
An important article about a critical issue.
A defined-benefit pension is the result of labor and management agreeing to make retirement less risky. In a legally binding document, they agree to set wages, that have already been earned, into safe investments that will pay out the agreed upon amount at retirement.
In the private sector, the federal government lays out the ways that employers should contribute to make that happen. For public sector employers…that important guideline…is missing in action.
Without the guidelines that have to be followed, public sector employers can underfund these defined-benefit programs…and this is what happens.
It takes the adage “promises made, promises kept” and turns it into “promises made, maybe kept…we’ll see.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.