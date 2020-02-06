It’s hard to exaggerate the importance that positive role models provide for young people. Gene Haynes, who has announced his retirement as principal of Omaha North High School, provides a stellar example. It’s an appropriate moment, during Black History Month, to salute his and other examples of local African American inspirational leaders, past and present.
A statement from Omaha Public Schools rightly observes that “it would be impossible to measure the positive impact of Mr. Haynes’ more than 50 years in education.” Haynes began teaching social studies at Tech High in 1967 and was the district’s first African American head basketball coach.
He came to North High in 1987 as the school’s assistant principal and athletic director and has been principal for two decades. During that time, he has set an invaluable example of an educational leader of great character, judgment and strength.
Haynes’ legacy of leadership illustrates the tremendous good that can be accomplished when African American educators are given opportunity — exactly as North Omaha community activists argued in the 1950s and ’60s in their efforts for OPS to open up greater opportunity for black teachers.
The series “24th & Glory” by World-Herald sportswriter Dirk Chatelain last year provided additional role models: seven elite athletes from North Omaha whose life stories connect in major ways with Omaha’s civil rights history in the 20th century.
Chatelain’s in-depth series looked at the legacies of the seven gifted athletes — Bob Gibson, Gale Sayers, Johnny Rogers, Marlin Briscoe, Bob Boozer, Roger Sayers and Ron Boone — and explained how developments and decisions in Omaha regarding housing, transportation and economic development in the 20th century have ongoing effects in the present day.
Among the many other local role models:
» Bertha Calloway (1925-2017) promoted civil rights progress in Omaha for decades, starting in her days as a Creighton undergraduate and member of the Omaha DePorres Club, which worked to end segregation and discrimination. Calloway made a vital contribution to sustaining memory in North Omaha through her decades of assembling artifacts of African American life in Omaha and Nebraska. Her work resulted in the founding of the Negro Historical Society in 1962 and creation of the Great Plains Black History Museum in 1976.
» Elizabeth Davis Pittman (1921-98), a North High grad, was the first black woman to graduate from the Creighton University School of Law, in 1948, and in 1950 was one of only 39 African-American women lawyers in the entire country. She was the first black judge in Nebraska as well as the state’s first female judge, serving from 1971 to 1986 on the Omaha Municipal Court, and then as a county judge.
» Dr. Matthew Ricketts (1858-1917) was the first African American member of the Nebraska Legislature, serving in the state House of Representatives from 1893 to 1896. The Legislature approved his civil rights bill that prohibited race-based denial of services — at a time when lynchings and other Jim Crow racial abuses were distressingly commonplace across the South.
It’s important to remember and salute such local role models. Their leadership and character set inspiring examples for generations to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.