Nebraskans are long used to dealing with floods. But this year’s floodwater disasters ratcheted up the destruction and rescue challenges to a sobering new scale. It’s encouraging that in the face of such dire emergencies, so many Nebraskans responded with extraordinary dedication to help.
A ceremony last week at the State Capitol rightly honored several dozen volunteer firefighters, Nebraska National Guard members and residents as “flood heroes” who exemplified the best in Nebraska spirit during those challenging days.
These men and women rescued people and pets, organized hay drops for hungry cattle and served meals to evacuees. One person risked her life to get medicine to an infant. Another flew 10 hours or more each day lifting people and pets from stranded homes. Volunteer firefighters and National Guard displayed remarkable fortitude in the face of danger.
“It was neighbors helping neighbors, friends helping friends, Nebraskans helping strangers,” Gov. Pete Ricketts told the group. “It could not have been more Nebraskan.” Indeed so.
