Trade tensions have created instability and uncertainty for the U.S. economy, and especially for agriculture. Recent days have brought strong worries (an escalation last week of the trade war with China) but also room for hope (a trade agreement in principle with Japan and talk of resumed negotiations with China, the world’s largest domestic market).
Amid concerns over China trade, it was encouraging that Japan and the U.S. announced a bilateral trade agreement, in principle, with agriculture as the central focus. Japanese tariffs on U.S. ag exports will be the same as on beef, corn and other products from members of a trans-Pacific trade agreement.
This is positive news indeed for Nebraska producers. Japan is the state’s largest overseas market for beef, pork and eggs. It is Nebraska’s fourth largest export market overall and third largest for Iowa. Jennifer Houston, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, called the Japan agreement a “great victory for the U.S. beef industry. … Removing the massive 38.5% tariff on U.S. beef will level the playing field in Japan.”
As for China, President Donald Trump stated at the G7 summit that the Beijing government has indicated its willingness to resume trade negotiations. It’s vital that talks move forward and bring a resolution.
China, which has already sharply reduced its purchases of U.S. agricultural products, said last week that it will place a series of additional tariffs on U.S. soybeans, beef, pork, wheat, corn and sorghum. The trade duties will start on the same days in September and December as tariffs on Chinese goods threatened by President Donald Trump.
The protracted trade tensions with China mean “worsening circumstances for soy growers,” American Soybean Association President Davie Stephens said last week. Those growers “still have unsold product from this past season and new crops in the ground this season — with prospects narrowing even more now for sales with China, a market soy growers have valued, nurtured and respected for many years.”
In 2017, the U.S. sold $19.5 billion of agricultural exports to China; in 2018 sales fell to $9.1 billion. Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, calls the current trade standoff with China a “body blow to thousands of farmers and ranchers who are already struggling to get by.” International trade supports 290,000 jobs in Nebraska and 456,000 in Iowa, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports.
The Trump administration’s announcement of expanded tariffs on consumer goods from China, scheduled for the fourth quarter this year, triggered public statements of concern last week from business organizations including the National Retail Federation, the American Apparel & Footwear Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber also noted that U.S. tariffs raise the input costs for manufacturers. More than half of all imports into the U.S. “represent needed inputs for business,” the chamber reported. “As tariffs drive up these production costs, the competitiveness of U.S. businesses suffers as firms are forced to raise prices.”
The trade progress with Japan is welcome. Now a needed followup with China is paramount.
