Nebraska’s State Capitol has remained in good condition over the decades, thanks to conscientious monitoring and appropriate repairs. A check this summer turned up concern about tiles at the Capitol dome. Nebraska officials have responded appropriately by approving emergency repairs.
Caulking applied to expansion joints in 2001 has deteriorated, raising concern about water damage to masonry surfaces, the inspection showed.
The repairs come as the 15-story State Capitol is in the middle of the long-planned, eight-year revamp of its heating and cooling systems. Many lawmakers have moved to temporary offices to accommodate the $106 million project. Distant whirring and buzzing of construction work regularly resounded last spring during committee hearings.
The state has shown appropriate attention to preserving this laudable structure. It’s crucial to continue such diligence, year after year, into the future.
