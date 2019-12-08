Lancaster County Court now has one of the first cases of someone charged under Nebraska’s revenge porn laws, enacted last spring. It will be up to the court to decide that particular case, but the larger point is that Nebraskans need to understand that the state now takes sexually focused digital abuse with the utmost seriousness.
Revenge porn involves harassing or seeking to extort payment from someone by threatening to release intimate images of the victim online.
Legislation by State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln makes an individual’s first offense a Class I misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison, a $1,000 fine or both. Subsequent offenses are classified as felonies with stronger punishments.
In addition, a victim can sue for damages under another new law, by State Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington.
These laws provide appropriate opportunities for justice and give needed guidance to prosecutors, judges and school administrators.
