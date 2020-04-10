A South Omaha couple were stunned to discover a newborn baby left on their front porch Monday. Authorities have charged the 28-year-old mother with misdemeanor counts of child abuse and abandonment. Her son, referred to as Baby Boy Nicholas, has been placed in foster care pending the outcome of a hearing on Thursday.
All of which shows the appropriateness of Nebraska’s safe haven law — and for greater outreach to help young mothers understand that the safe haven provision provides them an option to see that their child will be cared for.
This young woman clearly had no idea that under Nebraska law, she could have taken her child to a local hospital and lawfully placed him into the state’s care without penalty.
Many Nebraskans will well recall that the state initially ran into big problems in 2008 after the safe haven law went into effect. Because lawmakers had decided to remove an age limit on the definition of the word “child,” people from around the country began bringing troubled youngsters, mainly teens and preteens, and dropped them off in Nebraska. In all, three dozen children were affected. The situation drew national attention.
Then-Gov. Dave Heineman called the Legislature into special session to address the problem: The law was changed to restrict the drop-offs to infants under 30 days old.
Safe haven laws are now common in much of the country. They make much sense as an effort to maximize the chances of positive well-being for infants.
For young children who remain in the state’s care, adoption is a regular occurrence. In Nebraska, more than 500 children are adopted on average each year.
Not every young woman in Nebraska is aware of the safe haven law, of course, as the incident this week shows. Some states, such as Massachusetts, have had success in outreach by using a peer-to-peer approach — young people explaining the law to other young people. This should be an option for Nebraska, too.
Nebraska state government has made several appropriate follow-ups to the initial safe haven law. A Nebraska Family Helpline, at 888-866-8660, guides parents and guardians through services in an effort to keep families from falling through the cracks. The state’s “peer navigator” program helps people work effectively with behavioral health agencies.
In addition, two well-respected Nebraska nonprofits — Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska and Nebraska Children’s Home Society — provide a set of services known as Right Turn, with a variety of supports for Nebraska families who have adopted or entered into a guardianship. Nebraska also has worked to create what’s called a “system of care” among government agencies, nonprofits and medical facilities, to make the delivery of medical help and mental health supports as coordinated and efficient as possible.
Nebraska has many supports for mothers and families in distress. But getting the word out is key.
