The majority of animal collisions involve deer, according to insurers. Many encounters occur at dawn and dusk.

Auto accidents can happen quickly, often with calamitous results. That’s certainly the case when deer appear seemingly out of nowhere in a roadway. The potential for serious crashes is great.

The Midlands provide plenty of areas vulnerable to the sudden leap of deer into a vehicle’s path. The chances are heightened this time of year, the creatures’ mating season.

Among the safety recommendations: Be especially mindful at dawn and dusk. Don’t be distracted by using a cell phone.

If you encounter a deer, assume there may be more, since they often travel in a group. Turn on high beams at night when there is no oncoming traffic, but switch the headlights to low if you encounter a deer.

It can be easy to ignore the familiar yellow-and-black roadside signs about a potential deer hazard, but their warning needs to be taken seriously.

