Auto accidents can happen quickly, often with calamitous results. That’s certainly the case when deer appear seemingly out of nowhere in a roadway. The potential for serious crashes is great.
The Midlands provide plenty of areas vulnerable to the sudden leap of deer into a vehicle’s path. The chances are heightened this time of year, the creatures’ mating season.
Among the safety recommendations: Be especially mindful at dawn and dusk. Don’t be distracted by using a cell phone.
If you encounter a deer, assume there may be more, since they often travel in a group. Turn on high beams at night when there is no oncoming traffic, but switch the headlights to low if you encounter a deer.
It can be easy to ignore the familiar yellow-and-black roadside signs about a potential deer hazard, but their warning needs to be taken seriously.
