A bike highway: North Omaha Trail would connect key points for bicyclists, walkers

LaVonya Goodwin said she sees the North Omaha Trail as almost a “prophetic parallel” to a freeway that interrupted the north Omaha community.

The City of Omaha is pursuing commendable plans for an off-street trail to connect major community stops through North Omaha. The North Omaha Trail can have great public value, providing recreational opportunities and bolstering a sense of community. A variety of organizations are supporting the effort, with construction possibly starting this fall. A worthy project, indeed.

