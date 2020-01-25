The City of Omaha is pursuing commendable plans for an off-street trail to connect major community stops through North Omaha. The North Omaha Trail can have great public value, providing recreational opportunities and bolstering a sense of community. A variety of organizations are supporting the effort, with construction possibly starting this fall. A worthy project, indeed.
