The partnership between Omaha Public Schools and the YMCA for the new high school in northwest Omaha is a sound concept that will provide important opportunities for OPS students. Use of the shared facilities, including a swimming pool, weight room and other amenities, saves money for OPS in bringing the high school, long sought by residents, into fruition.
The joint project has been an inherently complicated one from the start, and negotiations between the district and the YMCA were protracted and often challenging. It was welcome news this week that the two sides have worked out a 50-year agreement.
Thanks to this partnership, OPS and the YMCA will share the swimming pool, main gymnasium, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, weight and fitness room, dance and aerobics room, storage, laundry and outdoor fields.
This project shows how innovative thinking, cooperation and practical planning can achieve major long-term benefits.
Discussions between OPS and the YMCA dated from 2018, when the school board approved the project list for a $409.9 million bond issue that included a pool at the 156th and Ida high school. OPS officials had seen how a cooperative project between Lincoln Public Schools and the YMCA there had worked out well, and they sought a similar arrangement in planning for a pool and other facilities at the new high school.
Under the new agreement, OPS will commit $4 million of bond construction funds for the larger facilities and the swimming pool. The YMCA and private donors will cover the remaining $9.5 million.
This project is a win-win for all, showing the progress that can come within reach through out-of-the-box thinking and cooperation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.