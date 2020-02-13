The Legislature’s oversight of state agencies has proven valuable in the past, and a proposal for a special legislative committee to monitor conditions at the state’s juvenile offender facilities in Geneva and Kearney deserves approval by the Legislature’s Executive Board.
The state Department of Health and Human Services last summer took emergency action after major deterioration at the juvenile center for female offenders in Geneva. Problems included severe staff shortages, inadequate programming and buildings in major disrepair. The state transferred the girls to the state juvenile offender facility in Kearney, which until then had housed only boys. HHS has since taken a variety of steps, with plans for behavioral health services in Lincoln for some of the girls as well as a restart of the Geneva facility on a limited basis. And last week three staff members at the Kearney center were assaulted by male offenders.
Dannette Smith, the HHS CEO, voiced opposition to creation of the special committee, telling lawmakers last week that it’s unneeded. But legislative monitoring of these centers would serve the public interest, as past experience shows.
When a special committee examined conditions at the troubled Beatrice State Developmental Center for disabled Nebraskans in 2011, it found multiple instances of choking, hitting and pushing of center residents, leading to the disciplining of nine employees. In addition, the committee found that the state was paying for partially filled community facilities as if they were completely full, adding major unnecessary costs to the state budget. State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha headed the committee and last year returned to the Legislature.
Similarly, a special legislative committee a decade ago shed light on the enormous confusion that shook Nebraska’s child welfare system as private providers struggled to stay financially afloat after the state launched a privatization effort without adequate preparation.
Past and present circumstances amply justify creation of a special legislative committee to monitor Nebraska’s juvenile offender facilities. The Executive Board should say “yes” to its creation.
