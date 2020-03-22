Over past generations, the Midlands have prevailed against many challenges. Depressions. Natural disasters. Ag-sector collapses. Wartime contingencies. And, as we’ve been reminded of late, the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918.
Now, we face a new threat. The coronavirus has stepped into our midst, turning daily life upside-down for individuals and communities.
Although we mustn’t dismiss the magnitude of the threat, Midlanders should have confidence that we will weather this storm.
Our elected leaders, such as Gov. Pete Ricketts and Mayor Jean Stothert, are showing needed energy and focus. Our local health care community is demonstrating extraordinary determination and resourcefulness. Frontline workers — cleaning crews, grocery store workers, medical staff, law enforcement and emergency responders and so many more — are an inspiration with their dedication and professionalism.
Plus, many Midlanders are rightly following health care directives and making clear they understand the challenges facing many local businesses. Individuals and organizations are showing laudable public-spiritedness in working to see that local children and adults in need — for food, for financial assistance, for emotional support — receive the help they need.
An all-important guidepost, now and in the future, will be for Midlanders to understand the latest information from health officials and to follow their guidance. As health authorities have made clear, it’s imperative to reduce the opportunities for exposure, given the virus’s proven exponential ability to spread. Such protective action includes physical distancing and drastic measures such as self-isolation and school and business shutdowns.
At the same time, everyone is aware of the troubling economic fallout this situation poses, with lost personal income, lost business revenue and layoffs. A central challenge ahead for Ricketts, Stothert, state senators and other leaders will be safeguarding public health while working to reduce the economic harm. In coming weeks, Midlands leaders need to be creative and decisive in using a wide array of tools to soften the economic blow and see that individuals and businesses receive as much help as possible in the face of this crisis.
The current situation has provided encouraging examples of Midlanders’ character, resolve and ingenuity. People have stepped forward to order from local businesses under stress from the shutdown. Nonprofits, schools, houses of worship and others have helped disadvantaged children, households and shut-ins. Hospitals and clinics are positioning themselves for upcoming challenges. And medical professionals are showing impressive innovation, as with Nebraska Medicine’s development of a safe and effective method of decontaminating medical masks.
The current crisis we’re facing raises major concern, no question. The scale of the challenge is great. But so is the potential for the Midlands to prevail.
The key needs: Our leaders provide the needed vision and guidance. And Midlanders, as in past generations, display solidarity as we face the challenge together.
