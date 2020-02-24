The U.S. Supreme Court, in a landmark 2008 decision, rightly said the Constitution upholds an individual right to own a firearm. At the same time, the majority opinion, written by Justice Antonin Scalia, said government has constitutional leeway for regulation. In recent years calls for stronger regulations have understandably increased in the wake of our country’s horrifying series of mass shooting incidents across the breadth of the nation.
What the proper bounds for that regulation should be is, of course, one of our society’s most hotly debated topics. Hearings at the Nebraska Capitol Friday showed the fervor on both sides of the issue as a committee heard testimony on a variety of gun-related proposals.
No Nebraskan need think that the state government is going to attempt to overturn basic Second Amendment liberties, but it also shouldn’t be a surprise that proposals come before the Legislature for increased regulation. Regardless of whether any proposals move forward, these policy debates serve the public interest by allowing citizens to speak and policy-makers to examine the issues carefully and in detail.
One of the gun-related hearings on Friday had particular significance by putting an appropriate spotlight on the topic of youth suicide. There seems an encouraging possibility for State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha can work with gun rights supporters and relevant organizations to develop future legislation on the matter. His bill would have required at least a 48-hour waiting period before buying a handgun and would ask gun dealers to distribute information on suicide prevention and firearm safety.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who chaired the hearings Friday, has rightly asked the Legislature’s Executive Board to review current policy that allows open carry of firearms in the Capitol. Lathrop’s request is sensible, considering that at least two people had semi-automatic rifles in the hearing room during the often heated debate. It’s no surprise that one of the lawmakers on the committee, State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, said it was unsettling to see such firearms displayed in such a volatile atmosphere and that she will not attend any hearings in the future with such firearms present.
Our society always needs to be one in which citizens and policy-makers can freely debate the issues, and that includes gun policy. The debate in Nebraska will continue and has great importance. This debate needs to be civil and responsible in working out the proper ways to respect individual liberty while promoting public safety, which is one of the fundamental obligations of government.
